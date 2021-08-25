678 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

