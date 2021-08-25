tru Independence LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

LHX opened at $232.44 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

