Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $213.50

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,904 shares of company stock worth $2,011,194. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.81.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

