Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $380,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in MSCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MSCI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MSCI by 10.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $618.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.72. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

