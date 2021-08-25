Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $27.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

CRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,929,192 shares of company stock worth $117,143,459 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth $213,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

