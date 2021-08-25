CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

