Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eversource Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

ES stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

