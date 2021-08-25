Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on salesforce.com, inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

NYSE CRM opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.84. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

