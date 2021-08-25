Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $126.15

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.15.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.54 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.72. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

