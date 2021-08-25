Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Director Adelbert Peter Friedrich Kausch Sells 10,000 Shares

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Director Adelbert Peter Friedrich Kausch sold 10,000 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$182,000.

Shares of RCK opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.89. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.49 million and a PE ratio of -31.90.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

