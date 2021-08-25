Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Sells 1,613 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Domagalski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

