Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $200,453,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.74. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

