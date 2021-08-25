Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Newell Brands by 24.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

