Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.