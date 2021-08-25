Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $100.37 Million Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 473,587 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $100,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in NETGEAR by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,223 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,811 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.