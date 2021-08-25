Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 95,411 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.53% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $102,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

