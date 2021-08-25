Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 22,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 47,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAQ. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 during the first quarter worth $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 by 63,797.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 during the second quarter worth $379,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

