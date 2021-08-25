Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

