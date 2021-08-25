KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Up 0.9%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.