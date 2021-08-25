AIA Group Ltd Takes $211,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

