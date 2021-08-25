The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.49% of The Simply Good Foods worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

