Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.