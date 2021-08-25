Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 732 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.