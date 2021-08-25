Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 478,700 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2,954.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,900 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

