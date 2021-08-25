Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BGS stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

