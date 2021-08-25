Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Shares of TOL opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

