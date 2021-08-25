FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Increased by Oppenheimer

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of FRPT opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.52. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 142,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 228.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Freshpet by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

