Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.72 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,247 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of BLDP opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

