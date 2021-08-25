Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $329,000 in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

