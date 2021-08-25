Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley Sells 2,500 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$422,500.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($12.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($12.95). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$903.37 million.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

