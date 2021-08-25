Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

