Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Insider Julie Marie O’daniel Sells 4,969 Shares

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

