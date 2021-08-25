Aneel Zaman Sells 1,409 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94.

On Monday, August 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 32 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $4,738.88.

CDNS opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

