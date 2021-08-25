Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

