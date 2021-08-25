Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

