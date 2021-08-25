Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,315 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in WestRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NYSE WRK opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

