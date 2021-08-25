Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

