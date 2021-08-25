Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,547 shares of company stock valued at $78,623,846.

A number of analysts have issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Unity Software stock opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion and a PE ratio of -56.87. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

