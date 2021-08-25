Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

Shares of SHW opened at $303.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.47.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.