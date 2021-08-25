SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

