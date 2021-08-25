Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,756 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

NYSE:GPN opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.