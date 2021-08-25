Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

VNOM opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 652,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.