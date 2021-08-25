Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

