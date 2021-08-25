PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PowerSchool in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWSC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of PWSC opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

