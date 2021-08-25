Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $12.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

