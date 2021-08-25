Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells 82,617 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,697,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

