Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells 82,617 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,697,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
