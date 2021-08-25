Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CEO Daniel J. Starck Sells 25,983 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $934,088.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE APR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APR. Citigroup upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $2,404,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $4,429,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

