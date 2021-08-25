ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Purchases 23,500 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Sharat Sharan purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

