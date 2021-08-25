Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin Sells 133,200 Shares of Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 133,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $1,955,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

