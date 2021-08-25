Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,131,063 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $96,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

